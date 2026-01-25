Karan Johar terms Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani ‘a proud franchise of a solid star’

Actress Rani Mukerji sat down with filmmaker and her longtime friend Karan Johar for a heart-to-heart conversation as she marked 3 decades in the Indian film industry.

Celebrating the milestone moment, KJo took to the Stories section of his official Instagram handle and dropped a couple of photos with Rani, who looked as graceful as ever in a beautiful saree. Karan accompanied her in a blue velvet jacket, paired with black pants.

The ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ maker expressed his excitement for Rani’s forthcoming crime drama, “Mardaani 3”.

“With my dearest Rani!!! Celebrating her 30 years and hearing up for MARDAANI 3!!! A proud franchise of a solid star and artist!,” read the text on one of the stills.

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala and written by Aayush Gupta of ‘The Railway Men’ fame, “Mardaani 3” will have Rani return to the screen in her beloved avatar as Shivani Shivaji Roy. Backed by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films, “Mardaani 3” delves deeper into the dark and brutal reality of our society after the initial two installments in the franchise talked about sensitive subjects such as human trafficking and a serial rapist. “Mardaani 3” is expected to reach the cinema halls on January 30. (IANS)

