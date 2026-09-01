Kareena Kapoor Khan highlights differences between ‘Daayra’ and ‘Talaash’ roles

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film 'Daayra', has chalked out the difference between her character in 'Talaash: The Answer Lies Within' and 'Daayra'.

The actress attended the trailer of 'Daayra' in the city on Monday, and shared that while her character in 'Talaash: The Answer Lies Within' was more seductive, 'Daayra' sees her playing a female cop with her feminine energy kept intact.

The actress told the media, "I think Rosie was a very different kind of a character. She was more seductive and this is a completely different world that Meghna put me in. We've tried to keep the essence of just the fact that she's not a typical kind of tough nut cop".

She further mentioned, "She's a pretty cop also. Yeah, I mean women like wearing lipstick. It doesn't have to be that if you're a cop you have to be a particular way. We've kept her feminine slightly because as women, we have to own who we are and we're proud to be who we are also. So when you're a cop and you want to be wearing trousers and you're wearing something, it doesn't mean that you have to become that".

'Daayra' is a crime thriller film co-written and directed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Vineet Jain under the banner of Junglee Pictures. The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead role. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on September 18, 2026. (IANS)

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