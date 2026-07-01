Kareena Kapoor Marks 26 Years of ‘Refugee’ With Emotional Throwback Stills Featuring Abhishek Bachchan

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor took a trip down memory lane as she revisited her debut film 'Refugee'. The actress, on account of the movie's 26th anniversary on June 30, shared throwback stills from the movie on her social media account.

Kareena shared two iconic stills from the 2000 film. The first picture featured her alongside co-star Abhishek Bachchan in an emotional embrace, while the second was a close-up portrait of the actress wrapped in a brown shawl. She simply accompanied both pictures with a red heart emoji.

Talking about the movie, Refugee, it was diirected by J.P. Dutta, and was released on June 30, 2000.

The movie marked the acting debuts of both Kareena Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan. Set against the backdrop of the India-Pakistan border in the Great Rann of Kutch, the romantic drama revolved around an unnamed man, known only as Refugee (played by Abhishek Bachchan), who helps people cross the border illegally. (IANS)

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