Kareena Kapoor Tops List as Highest Income Tax-Paying Female Celebrity in India for 2024

Kareena Kapoor has emerged as the queen of Bollywood in terms of earnings, it seems. The actress has become the highest income tax-paying female celebrity in India for the year 2024.

According to a list collated by Fortune India, Kareena has had a staggering income from her successful films, endorsements and business ventures and paid a massive amount in taxes, surpassing all her female counterparts in the film industry.

As per the list, Kareena Kapoor paid Rs 20 crore (Rs 200 million) as income tax. She is followed by actor Kiara Advani who paid ?12 crore (Rs 120 million). On the third spot is Katrina Kaif, who paid Rs 11 crore (Rs 110 million) in taxes. No other female celebrity features in this year’s list.

Kareena was last seen in “Crew”, which was declared a hit at the box office. The film also featured Kriti Sanon and Tabu in the lead and was directed by Rajesh A Krishnan.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan has topped the list and become the highest tax-paying Indian celebrity of 2024.

As per the list, Khan paid a whopping Rs 92 crore (Rs 920 million) as taxes. Khan had a great year in 2023 and delivered three blockbuster hits ranking in over Rs 2000 crore (Rs 20 billion) globally.

He is followed by Vijay, who paid Rs 80 crore (Rs 800 million) as tax. Salman Khan paid Rs 75 crore (Rs 750 million) in taxes. On the work front, Kareena will soon be seen in the upcoming thriller “The Buckingham Murders”. Co-produced by Ektaa Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures, Hansal Mehta, and Kareena (her debut production), “The Buckingham Murders” is set in London and explores the character of Kareena, a detective and a working mother, investigating a case. The film, which is 80% in English and 20% in Hindi, also stars Ranveer Brar. (Agencies)

