Karishma Kapoor’s ex-husband Sunjay’s cryptic post resurfaces days before his death

Karishma Kapoor’s ex-husband and industrialist Sunjay Kapur’s death on June 12 night as per reports, has shocked netizens indicating how unpredictable life can be. What has caught the attention of netizens is his last cryptic post just days before his death.

The Chairman of the automotive company Sona Comstar, Sunjay Kapur had posted a post on his X handle in which he spoke about making the most of the time on earth. The post read, “Your time on earth is limited. Leave the ‘what ifs’ to the philosophers and instead dive headfirst into the ‘why nots’”.

Progress demands bold choices, not perfect conditions. #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/vapd8KkOuU— Sunjay Kapur (@sunjaykapur) June 9, 2025

Post his death, this tweet sparked debate among netizens and many even said how short time can be. One user wrote, “‘What i’ he knew he had only 3 days after this tweet? And what If I don’t even have that after this tweet?”. Another user wrote, “Life is so unpredictable. Aaj hai kal nahi”. “This is so sad to read now that you’re gone. May your soul rest in peace and family friends find strength for the loss. Om Shanti”, wrote the third user.

Just hours before his death, Sunjay Kapur had shared a condolence message about the tragic Air India crash that occurred in Ahmedabad on June 12. “Terrible news of the tragic Air Indian crash in Ahmedabad. My thoughts and prayers are with all the families affected. May they find strength in this difficult hour”, he had written on his official X handle.

Businessman and ex-husband of actor Karisma Kapoor, Sunjay Kapur died on Thursday night. As per reports, he had a heart attack while playing polo and passed away in England. He was 53. But, reports have come out that a heart attack has reportedly happened after he swallowed a bee.

For the unversed, Sunjay and Karishma tied the knot in 2003 and their divorce was finalised in June 2016. The couple shared a son. Later Sunjay went on to marry Priya Sachdev. (Agencies)

Also Read: ‘Kuberaa’ pre-release event postponed after Ahmedabad plane crash

Also Watch: