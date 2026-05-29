Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Introduce Son Vihaan to Paps, Enforce Strict No-Photo Policy

Bollywood power couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are the latest celebrity parents to have imposed a strict no-photo policy of their baby boy, Vihaan. The couple recently introduced their baby to the paparazzi during an outing at the Mumbai airport, and they both made it clear that they would not allow the media to click photos of the baby or share them publicly.

Several Instagram pages on Instagram revealed that Katrina and Vicky introduced their newborn son, Vihaan, to the paparazzi on Monday. The couple was spotted at the Mumbai airport as they jetted out of the city for a break.

While Vicky posed for the cameras, Katrina requested that they not to click her photos as she carried baby Vihaan in her arms.

The couple however, did allow the paparazzi to meet their newborn son for the first time.

"Katrina was with Vicky, but she asked not to be photographed with the baby and introduced the baby to the paparazzi," revealed a photographer present at the airport.

It was a rare moment for Katrina and Vicky to step out with their baby. The couple keep their personal lives private. It also marked the first time the couple openly conveyed their stance on protecting their baby’s privacy, with a clear no-photography request for little Vihaan.

Katrina and Vicky are not the only couple to have imposed such a restriction. In recent years, both celebrity couples have asked the paps not to click photos or share them publicly, including Rani Mukerji-Aditya Chopra, Virat and Anushka, Sidharth-Kiara and Alia and Ranbir. (Agencies)

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