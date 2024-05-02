Katrina Kaif’s deepfake video of her speaking French sparks concerns

A video of Katrina Kaif is now going viral where she can be seen speaking fluently in the French language while she attended the launch of Bina Kak’s book Silent Sentinels of Ranthambore in Mumbai. Katrina is seen sitting with Salman Khan at the book launch. The actors were joined by Salman’s father Salim Khan, a veteran film screenwriter.

But what’s odd about the video you ask? Well, it’s an AI-generated video of the actress since the two did not speak in French at the actual event. The viral video was shared by a fan page of Katrina Kaif.

The deepfake video has Katrina discussing Bina’s ‘incredible book’ in French. The accompanying caption came with a disclaimer: “Both Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan attended the book launch of Silent Sentinels of Ranthambhore by Bina Kak. Salman and Katrina are very close to her from their “Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya” movie. She played Salman’s mother in that movie. Disclaimer: The French voiceover is AI-generated but the speech hasn’t been morphed or twisted, it is the exact the same as her original speech.”

As fans started reacting to the video, many gave the caption a miss and thought of it being real. Those who checked that it had been made using AI couldn’t believe how real it looked. One person commented, “God, the deepfakes are getting scarryyyyyyyy.” Another added, “AI (Artificial intelligence) at its best.”

Another said, “I almost fell for this edited video.” Others who fell for the AI-generated video commented, “She’s so supremely talented unlike any other actresses!”

On the work front, Katrina Kaif was seen alongside Vijay Sethupathi in Merry Christmas which released in 2024. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the film is based on Frédéric Dard’s French novel Le Monte-charge (Bird in a Cage). (Agencies)

Also Read: ‘ChatGPT is a failure in assessing heart risk’: Research

Also Watch: