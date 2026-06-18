Khasi Hills to Manipur’s Floating Grasslands: MIFF 2026 Celebrates Northeast’s Rich Heritage

The 19th Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF 2026), underway from June 15 to 21, is shining a spotlight on the cultural richness, history, traditions, and ecological diversity of India’s North-East through a specially curated section of short fiction and documentary films. Featuring works in Khasi, Nagamese, Ao, Kokborok, Bhutia, Assamese, Manipuri, and Mizo, the selection offers audiences an intimate glimpse into the region’s vibrant communities, enduring customs, remarkable personalities, and fragile natural landscapes.

KA PATENG (Khasi)

Directed by Sankirang L. Khongwir, KA PATENG explores family bonds and unresolved emotions through the story of three estranged siblings reunited after their mother’s death. As old wounds resurface and hidden truths emerge, the Khasi-language short fiction delves into grief, memory, and reconciliation.

LENTINA AO – A LIGHT ON THE EASTERN HORIZON (English, Nagamese, Ao)

This documentary chronicles the inspiring life of social worker Lentina Ao, who dedicated decades to serving the Naga community. Beginning her work as a midwife in the remote Naga Hills in 1955, she overcame social barriers and personal hardships while championing welfare and social reform.

MY LAST FACE: FLAT-NOSE (MY LAST FACE: KUNGBARA) (Kokborok, Kaubru)

Set in Tripura, the documentary examines the cultural identity of the Reang community through its traditional attire and ornaments. The film highlights how these artefacts embody spirituality, beauty, protection, and ancestral wisdom, preserving generations of collective memory.

SHANGRILA – THE HIDDEN PARADISE (Sikkimese/Bhutia)

Going beyond Sikkim’s famed scenic beauty, this documentary uncovers the state’s lesser-known history, geography, and cultural heritage. Through a deeper exploration of its identity, the film presents a compelling portrait of a region often viewed only through the lens of tourism.

TEENS OF 1942 (BIYALLISAR LARALI) (Assamese)

Paying tribute to Assam’s young freedom fighters, this documentary recounts the stories of teenage patriots Bholanath Nagaria and Radha Bora. By reconstructing fragments of their memories, the film honours their contribution to India’s independence movement.

THE HEALING PRIEST (PUITHIAM) (Mizo)

Rooted in Mizo traditions, this short fiction revisits the ancient healing ritual of Daibawl. Through the story of a young man seeking a cure for his father’s illness, the film reflects on the intersection of traditional beliefs and modern aspirations.

MANIPUR BROW ANTLERED DEER (SANGAI) (Manipuri and English)

Focusing on Manipur’s iconic and endangered Sangai deer, the documentary captures the animal’s struggle for survival in the state’s unique floating grasslands. The film also underscores the delicate balance between wildlife conservation, habitat protection, and the region’s complex socio-political realities, stated a press release.

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