Kim Kardashian & Lewis Hamilton spark dating rumours at the Super Bowl

Days after their European getaway sparked dating rumours, Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton seemingly made things official as they made their first public outing together at Super Bowl LX. The American reality TV star and British racing driver and Formula 1 champion were seen enjoying the fame at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Sunday. Their appearance together grabbed eyeballs and sent fans into a frenzy.

Photos of the couple went viral instantly on social media after they were briefly shown on the giant screen during the international broadcast of Super Bowl LX clash between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks.

In one video, Kim could be seen smiling while speaking to Lewis Hamilton. The reality TV star wore a black coat and statement diamond choker necklace and flaunted chic bangs, which her hairstylist Chriss Appleton termed as 'Super Bowl bangs'. The hairstylist shared a photo of Kim's full look on her Instagram page, just before the game. Meanwhile, the former Formula 1 champion, Hamilton, also matched Kim's look by wearing an all-black ensemble.

Kim and Lewis' images left fans excited on social media. One fan wrote, "All of a sudden, I don't care about the #SuperBowl anymore. Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton have my full attention."

"For the first time I liked a pair from the kardashian Fam . Kim and Lewis with good Ferrari bomber jacket," another shared. (Agencies)

