Kim Kardashian’s selfie with Aishwarya breaks the internet

The Kardashian sisters enjoyed their time in India, and their Instagram is a big proof of that. American social media stars Kim and Khloe Kardashian were in the country to attend the grand wedding of an Indian billionaire’s son.

After breaking the internet with their ohh, so pretty traditional looks, Kim shared a selfie with former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, which was enough to send the internet into frenzy mode.

On day two of the post-wedding celebration, Kim met and clicked photos with many Bollywood personalities. However, among many, the one picture of Kim that has taken the internet by storm is with Bollywood actress Aishwarya. Sharing the picture, Kim called Aishwarya, “Queen.”

In the selfie, both the divas are looking breathtaking in traditional Indian outfits. Soon after Kim shared a picture, netizens were quick to react. Reacting to the picture, one user wrote, “Kim Kardashian took a selfie with Aishwarya Rai and calls her “Queen”. I never expected this to happen. Aishwarya Rai is truly The face of Indian cinema.” Another wrote, ‘’Everyone is fangirling Kim and Kim is fan girling Aishwarya and she is the only Indian celebrity that Kim posted means that Kim knew her before. Her popularity and power are unmatched.’’

Apart from her selfie, Kim has shared a set of pictures on her Instagram handle. Sharing the photo, she wrote, ‘’Kim and Khloe Take India.’’Another picture of Kim that is doing rounds on the internet is with actor Ranveer Singh. Meanwhile, Khloe also gave a glimpse of the stunning decorations on her Instagram. (Agencies)

Also Read: Anurag Kashyap Reflects on Freedom and Responsibility Amidst "Bad Cop" Role

Also Watch;