King Charles’ trust cuts ties with Rahat Fateh Ali Khan after singer’s abusive behaviour

The British Asian Trust, an organisation working against violence and funded by King Charles, has decided to end its as sociation with Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan after a video of him abusing and assaulting a man came to light.

The trust is known for its uncompromising position against abusive conduct and thus has decided to cut ties with the singer condemning his act.

As per local news, a representative from the British Asian Trust commented on the decision to terminate its affiliation with the singer and said, “The British Asian Trust has a strict policy towards abusive behaviour and has ceased any association with Mr Khan. We strongly condemn any form of violence whatever the circumstances.” The Trust came to the decision following a thorough examination of the video footage.

The incident, which occurred in Houston, Texas, last year, captured Khan physically assaulting his student. The video has the singer slapping and even kicking him with shoes. In response to the controversy, the celebrated musician issued a clarification, asserting that the reality of the situation differed from what was apparent in the video.

He explained that the matter involved an internal dispute with the student identified as Naveed Husnain and the “bottle” mentioned in the video contained water given by a spiritual leader, which Naveed had misplaced.

Husnain, described as Khan’s student, defended the singer in the video and stated that it was an internal matter and that Rahat had apologised to him. He emphasised his teacher’s love and accused unknown individuals of attempting to defame Khan.

Established in 2007 by Prince Charles, the Trust is dedicated to addressing poverty and promoting community relations. In 2017, Khan was appointed as the ambassador by Prince Charles. Since then the renowned singer has actively participated in initiatives supporting projects by the trust in South Asia. (Agencies)

