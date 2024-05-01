Kiran Rao directorial ‘Laapataa Ladies’ releases on OTT, fans can’t stop gushing

Nearly two months after “Laapata Ladies” hit theatres in India, the film has now been released on OTT. The Kiran Rao directorial has found its home on Netflix and since its digital release, the film has been trending on social media. Fans can’t stop gushing over the film which stars Pratibha Ratna, Sparsh Shrivastav, and Nitanshi Goel and revolves around a case of two brides who accidentally get swapped during a train journey.

Now that the film has got a wide release on OTT, fans have been sharing their favourite scenes on X. A fan wrote, “I feel like the #LaapataaLadies movie is a collective manifestation of us all feeling lost but in the most wonderful way possible.”

A second fan shared the scene featuring actor Chhaya Kadam and wrote, “I have stayed alone for more than 5 years in different stages of my life, The idea of women staying alone, whether you are married or unmarried is very foreign and uncomfortable for the ‘society’ to accept. Today while watching #LaapataaLadies, I felt so heard and seen!”

Fans also shared their favourite scenes from the film. Praising the film, a fan wrote, “A delightful and wonderful blend of comedy, love, heart set in a beautiful rustic environment amidst Arijit’s vocals and some brilliant acting from every character makes this movie an absolute winner. Ravi Kishan’s confrontation scene is whistle-worthy. Oscars ??” — The Vincible (@TheVincible)

Another fan selected the scene where Sparsh’s character Deepak says ‘I love you’ to Nitanshi’s Phool and wrote, “#LaapataaLadies - It’s been years since I watched such a heartwarming soulful movie in Hindi. The more local a film maker delves into, the more global the film becomes. This is one such film, addressing Women empowerment, amazing storytelling, awesome acting. And this scene, wow.”

A fan also pointed how how the film deals with the subject of patriarchy and commented, “Absolutely loved #LaapataaLadies. Women are conditioned to not know the world so they would depend on men. Patriarchal society is scared to give women freedom because that would mean men would have to offer them more than financial support and treat them properly.”

Another fan praised the writing and the character of Jaya, and wrote, “Jaya was such a well-written character and the actress played her role brilliantly. This scene was so wholesome.”

“Laapataa Ladies” is set in a fictitious state called Nirmal Pradesh in 2001, where two brides get swapped in a train. While one is taken home by another’s groom, the other is left stranded at a railway station. A police officer, Kishan (Ravi Kishan), takes it upon himself to probe the case.

The film is produced by Aamir Khan Productions and Kiran Rao’s Kindling Productions. “Laapataa Ladies” is directed by Kiran Rao and is based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The film was released in theatres on March 1. (Agencies)

