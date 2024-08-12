Kiran Rao ‘over the moon’ at Laapataa Ladies screening at Supreme Court

Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies is one of the most heartwarming Bollywood movies. Released on March 1, 2024, the movie earned outstanding an response from the audience and critics alike. Months after the release, a special movie screening was organized at the Supreme Court of India. On Friday (Aug 9), the movie was screened at the apex court as part of a gender sensitisation programme in the presence of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud. Producer Aamir Khan and director Kiran Rao were present at the event. (Agencies)

