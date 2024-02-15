Know The Top 10 Hottest Models On Instagram In India For The Year 2024

Without a shadow of a doubt, Instagram has taken the world of photo & video sharing by a storm and it has become one of the most revered social media platforms. Instagram has also acted as a stepping stone for talented individuals in different disciplines to showcase their work. A lot of social media users are flocking to this platform to get a breakthrough in their career as it provides a level-playing field for everyone.
Instagram has provided a golden opportunity to aspiring models to increase their popularity and hit the limelight.
We have curated a list of Top 10 Hottest models on Instagram who have attained humongous popularity and a huge fan base on Instagram.
10. Ekta Maru
Owing to her stunning photo shoots, Ekta Maru, a young and attractive Indian fashion model, has amassed a large following on Instagram. She also took home the title of Femina Style Diva 2016. She is a well-known fashion blogger in addition to being a model. Her pleasant demeanor and physical attractiveness contributed to her 602k Instagram followers.
9. Aabha Paul
Another emerging Instagram model, Aabha Paul is well-known in India due to her steamy pictures and videos. She has also currently stepped into the world of movies. She has a very outspoken personality and is adorned by the public. She was born on August 7, 1989, in Uttar Pradesh.
8. Ruma Sharma
Ruma Sharma is an Indian television actress and a popular Instagram model who has gained popularity as a result of her sensuous photo-shoots.
At present, she boosts a massive fan following of 1.7 million, which is growing rapidly.
7. Richi Shah
Richi Shah is a popular Indian fitness model who has set the temperatures soaring and has grabbed a lot of eyeballs.
Born in Mumbai on 7th May 1990, she also wears the hat of a fashion blogger and a fitness trainer. She is currently followed by 1.2 million users on Instagram.
6. Garima Chaurasia
This list would have been incomplete without her inclusion. Garima Chaurasia has garnered a lot of attention in Instagram due to her stunning looks. She has created a lot of buzz due to her bold photoshoots.
Born on 28 August 1997 in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, Garima has a whopping 15 million followers on Instagram to her name. Apart from being a social media influencer, she has also made her name in TikTok.
5. Sofia Ansari
Sofia Ansari is known for her bold avatar and her seductive photo-shoots. People just can't seem to take their eyes off her. Her hotness will surely melt a lot of hearts.
As of today, as many as 10.2 million people follow her on Instagram, which demonstrates her popularity. She has heated up TikTok as well, posting mouth-watering photos and videos.
4. Shivani Narayanan
Shivani Narayanan is an Indian actress who appears in Tamil films and also features in television shows. She was also seen in the Tamil version of Big Boss Season 4.
Born on 5 May 2001 in Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu, the 5 feet 6 inch tall model is perhaps too hot to handle. She has an impressive 4 million followers on her Instagram account.
3. Ketika Sharma
Born on 24th December 1995 in New Delhi, Ketika Sharma is a young and budding professional model, who initially hit the spotlight after performing several intimate scenes in steamy romance films.
She is a multi-talented girl who can sing and act. Besides these, she is also handling her own YouTube channel and is also recognized as a social media influencer.
Anveshi is the perfect description of hotness overloaded. She was born on 25th June in Madhya Pradesh and rose to fame after featuring in Indian Hindi web series GandiBaat 2.
She also has established herself as a good host and has proven her worth as an upcoming actor. Anveshi has a perfect curvy figure that sets the eyes rolling.
1. Neha Malik
Topping the list is Neha Malik who has flattened many hearts with her exceptional looks and charm.
Born on 31 October 1990 in Mumbai, her modelling career took off in 2012. She has also appeared in numerous video album songs, thereby diversifying her portfolio.
Neha made her film debut in the Hindi film Bhanwari Ka Jaal. The 5 feet 6 inch tall beauty has amassed 4.1 million followers on Instagram.