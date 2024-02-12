Know The Upcoming Movies Of Chiyaan Vikram With Release Date, Star Cast, Budget & More

The well-known South Indian performer, also going by the stage name Chiyaan Vikram, recently dazzled crowds with his performance in the critically acclaimed Ponniyin Selvan: Part One. A list of his upcoming movies that will soon be seen on screen has been collected by us.
The Tamil film En Kadhal Kanmani, which Vikram made his feature debut in 1990, was not a box office success. Subsequently, he tried commercially unsuccessful projects including Thanthu Vitten Ennai, Kaaval Geetham, and Meera. The actor then decided to try his hand at Telugu and Malayalam filmmaking.
Vikram's career took a drastic turn in 1999 when he met Bala's Sethu, though, and his luck altered. After then, he starred in other successful films, including Saamy, Pithamagan, Anniyan, Raavanan, Deiva Thirumagal, Dhill, Gemini, Kasi, Samurai, and Iru Mugan. In reality, Vikram's performance in the 2003 crime drama Pithamagan earned him a national prize. The complete list of Chiyaan Vikram's forthcoming films in 2023 and 2024 is available here.
Check out his forthcoming films, which include the budget, star cast, release date, and most recent information, and are scheduled for release in the upcoming years:
Gear up for the much awaited Part Two of the highest-grossing Tamil film ever! April 28, 2023 has been confirmed as the official release date. Fans may anticipate Chiyaan Vikram's comeback as the legendary Aditya Karikalan. Both parts were shot concurrently to maintain the suspense, and Part Two's post-production is currently underway.
A diverse spectrum of consumers can see this pan-Indian release since it is available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The story's continuation has been highly anticipated by fans since the publication of Part One, and their wait is now finally over.
The famed Kabali director Pa. Ranjith and the artist are going to work together on the next historical drama, Thangalaan. K.E. Gnanavel Raja from Studio Green and Neelam Productions will produce the film together. It will feature a number of gifted performers, including Hari Krishnan Anbudarai, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Malavika Mohanan, and Pasupathy. The talented G.V. Prakash Kumar will create the music for the movie.
Amidst much anticipation, be ready for Vikram's much-awaited film, which will soon be released. The picture is expected to be released in theaters in December 2022 or early 2023, but production has been going on for a while. The project has been taken over by the well-known South Indian director Gautham Vasudev Menon, and the star-studded cast includes Ritu Varma, Aishwarya Rajesh, R. Parthiban, and Simran, to mention a few. The brilliant Harris Jayaraj, best renowned for his work in the popular film Anniyan, will compose the captivating soundtrack for this next spy thriller.