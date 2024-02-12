Know The Upcoming Movies Of Chiyaan Vikram With Release Date, Star Cast, Budget & More

The well-known South Indian performer, also going by the stage name Chiyaan Vikram, recently dazzled crowds with his performance in the critically acclaimed Ponniyin Selvan: Part One. A list of his upcoming movies that will soon be seen on screen has been collected by us.

The Tamil film En Kadhal Kanmani, which Vikram made his feature debut in 1990, was not a box office success. Subsequently, he tried commercially unsuccessful projects including Thanthu Vitten Ennai, Kaaval Geetham, and Meera. The actor then decided to try his hand at Telugu and Malayalam filmmaking.

Vikram's career took a drastic turn in 1999 when he met Bala's Sethu, though, and his luck altered. After then, he starred in other successful films, including Saamy, Pithamagan, Anniyan, Raavanan, Deiva Thirumagal, Dhill, Gemini, Kasi, Samurai, and Iru Mugan. In reality, Vikram's performance in the 2003 crime drama Pithamagan earned him a national prize. The complete list of Chiyaan Vikram's forthcoming films in 2023 and 2024 is available here.