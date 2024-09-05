KOLKATA RAPE-MURDER CASE: IMA President appeals to doctors to return to patient care leaving justice to SC

New Delhi: The President of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) urged doctors to return to patient care leaving justice to the Supreme Court of India in connection with the protests over the rape and murder incident of the trainee doctor at RG Kar College and Hospital in Kolkata.

“The sacrifice of the young Postgraduate resident of RG Kar has moved the conscience of the nation. The anger and frustration of the entire nation are equally on the fact that she happened to be a budding doctor as well as that she was the only girl child of lower-middle-class parents. The entire nation has adopted her as their daughter,” the IMA’s letter said.

The IMA President emphasised the apex court’s response in the matter and said that the entire medical fraternity should abide by the word given by the Court.

“The medical fraternity was justifiably on the boil. The Resident Doctors hit the road with anger and deep sorrow. IMA called for the withdrawal of services barring emergency for 24 hours. Subsequently, the Honourable Supreme Court of India has taken suo moto cognition of the situation and has formed a National Task Force. They have also taken charge of the crime and the subsequent vandalism. The Honourable Court has said to the doctors “Trust us. Justice and medicine shouldn’t stop”. The Highest Court has spoken,” the letter said.

“As citizens of India, the entire medical fraternity should abide by the word given by the Honourable Court. Patient care and safety is the prime concern of the medical profession. All doctors of modern medicine should return to patient care leaving justice to the Honourable Supreme Court of India,” it added.

Doctors have been holding protests in different states, demanding justice for the victims and enhanced security measures for healthcare professionals.

The incident has sparked a war of words between the BJP and the state government, with the BJP demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The case has been transferred from the local police to the Central Bureau of Investigation following an order from the Calcutta High Court. (ANI)

