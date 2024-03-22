Kristen Stewart opens up on ‘Happiest Season’ role ‘It was a disaster’

Actress Kristen Stewart said that the lesbian romantic-comedy ‘Happiest Season’ was a disaster. The actress said: “The identity was beaten out of my goals there.”

“I was getting so many studio executive notes about my hair and my clothes. I was like, ‘You did read the script. You did hire me. What are we doing here?’ It was annoying,” Kristen told Them magazine, reports deadline.com.

According to her, the issue was apparently the studio’s attempt to make the film more broadly appealing.

The studio executives needed to “shroud things for everyone to easily digest.” Kristen said she’s “down with that,” director Clea Duvall bore the brunt of the changes. “Hats hats off to Clea, because I don’t have the patience (for) that.” Kristen’s latest, Love Lies Bleeding, is “pretty sick”. (IANS)

