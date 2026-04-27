Kritika Kamra opens up about ‘Matka King’, love, and life beyond the spotlight

Kritika revealed the show was extensively researched before casting. She admitted she knew little about Matka, a gambling game popular in the 1960s–70s. “When I researched it, I realised how big it once was. It’s still played in parts of Maharashtra. The hope of winning is what drew people in,” she said. She added that the series goes beyond the game, focusing on its people. Talking about Gulrukh, Kritika said she found the character’s journey compelling. “She’s very different from me—a South Bombay Parsi woman, widowed young and judged by society. Her transformation into an independent, powerful figure is remarkable,” she shared.

Kritika on playing ‘unlikeable’ characters and Gulrukh in a male-dominated narrative

Kritika said she doesn’t aim for likeability but impact. “I want my characters to be engaging and spark conversation,” she noted. Gulrukh operates in moral grey areas, but Kritika believes that makes her human. “As actors, we shouldn’t judge our characters,” she added. Kritika Kamra on balance between marriage and career Speaking about her marriage with Gaurav Kapur, Kritika said mutual respect is key. “We’re both independent and support each other’s growth. There are no rigid roles at home—it’s fluid,” she explained, adding that balance varies day to day. Kritika Kamra’s message to audience on Matka King Summing up the show, Kritika said, “It’s about money, hope, ambition, and the rise and fall of people chasing something bigger—a classic rags-to-riches story.” (Agencies)

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