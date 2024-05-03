Krrish 4: Hrithik Roshan to return as the most loved Indian superhero; confirms director Siddharth Anand

We have all loved Hrithik Roshan’s “Krrish”. The movie holds a special place in everyone’s hearts. He is the most loved Indian superhero and fans love watching the movie on repeat. “Krrish” is even popular today and we have seen three movies of the superhero coming out. People have been eagerly waiting for “Krrish 4” to come out soon. In 2021, Hrithik Roshan had announced the fourth film and left fans excited. But ever since then there has been no update. However, it was being reported that “Krrish 4” planning is happening and the shoot will begin from 2025. Now, there is another exciting news for all Krrish fans.

Yes, director Siddharth Anand has confirmed that “Krrish 4” is happening. He said that Hrithik Roshan is returning as “Krrish” and the film is set to be the 5th for Marflix after “Fighter”, “King”, “Jewel Thief” and “Rambo”.

Hrithik is currently busy with “War 2”. The film is one of the most awaited ones right now. Jr NTR will be seen with Hrithik in the movie and he is currently in Mumbai for the shoot of the film. The shooting is happening and the makers are maintaining the secrecy.

Hrithik Roshan is back as agent Kabir Dhaliwal in “War 2” and Jr NTR is the main antagonist of the film. As per reports, the makers are planning something big and they will have a dance sequence of the main stars. Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR performing together will be visual treat for fans. (Agencies)

