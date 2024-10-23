Lady Gaga teases new title track ‘Disease’

Lady Gaga is all set to come up with her new single ‘Disease’. Though the pop star is yet to make an official announcement, her parent label Universal Music posted pre-saves for “Disease” on a pop-up site, linking to Spotify and Apple Music, variety reported. Fans surmised earlier this week that the song may in fact be titled “Disease” after noticing that the capitalization of letters for some of her songs on streaming had changed from upper to lower and vice versa, and when rearranged, the first letters of seven songs spelled “Disease,” as per Variety.

Just a few hours before Universal’s pop-up site gained traction, Gaga published a playlist on her Spotify account, arranging the songs above in the order that spelled out “Gaga Disease.”

The song is likely to be out on October 25. Meanwhile, on the acting front, Lady Gaga was recently seen in ‘Joker: Folie a Deux’. She essays the role of Harley Quinn opposite Joaquin Phoenix. (ANI)

