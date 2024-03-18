Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI: Aditi Rao Hydari, Shehnaaz Gill take centre stage as showstoppers

Mumbai: Actors Aditi Rao Hydari, Abhimanyu Dassani and Shehnaaz Gill dripped in luxury as they walked the ramp on the ultimate day of Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI on Sunday.

Shehnaaz walked the runway in a baggy denim jumpsuit for designer Diksha Khanna, who praised the actress and said “her beauty shows inside out”.

“The collection is called asymmetrical. What it means is that we are staying in a concrete jungle but we always seem to find solace amid this chaos. The collection is very grunge but there is this flow in the outfits which brings the fluidity.”

Talking about the walk, she said: “I loved walking today. This is such a cool collection. The way her clothes are the same as she is... thank you for choosing me.

She described the clothes as “Yo bro wali vibe” and I found it very comfortable.

“I feel like going to the airport right now.”

Abhimanyu opened the show for Nirmooha. While Aditi was seen bringing the curtains down for the show. She looked every inch like royalty dressed in a dark purple with a drizzle of sparkle. (IANS)

