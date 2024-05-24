Legendary actor Rajinikanth receives a Golden Visa from UAE

Tamil actor Rajnikanth was recently honoured with a Golden Visa from UAE’s Department of Culture and Tourism. The actor took to his social media to thank the Abu Dhabi government and MA Yusuff Ali, the chairman and managing director of Lulu Group, for bestowing him with this honour.
A Golden Visa in the UAE is a long-term residence visa that allows foreign nationals to live, work, and study in the country without needing a national sponsor while enjoying exclusive benefits. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Ranveer Singh are a few of the other notable Indian celebrities who own a Golden Visa.
In a video posted on X (formerly Twitter), legendary actor Rajnikanth said, “I am honoured to receive the prestigious Golden visa of UAE. My heartfelt thanks to the Abu Dhabi government and my friend Mr Yusuff Ali, CMD of Lulu Group, for facilitating this visa and for all the support.”
The Tamil actor was awarded the Golden Visa by Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT), Government of Abu Dhabi, alongside Mr Yusuff Ali.
Rajnikanth was seen spending time with his friend Yusuff Ali and some top executives of the Lulu Group, on his visit to UAE. The actor and Lulu Group’s CMD were also seen taking a ride in the latter’s Rolls Royce.
The famous actor who has revolutionised the Tamil cinema industry has an array of thrilling films set for release. In addition to "Vettaiyan," which is scheduled to premiere in October and features Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, and Rana Daggubati, he will also be starring in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s "Coolie." The teaser for "Coolie" received positive feedback, but it faced issues due to the soundtrack composed by Anirudh Ravichander.
Ilaiyaraaja issued a legal notice to the producers for using one of his old songs without obtaining permission. In a similar instance, the composer has also sent a legal notice to the team of “Manjummel Boys” for the unauthorized usage of his song Kanmani Anbodu Kaadhalan.