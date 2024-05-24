Legendary actor Rajinikanth receives a Golden Visa from UAE

Tamil actor Rajnikanth was recently honoured with a Golden Visa from UAE’s Department of Culture and Tourism. The actor took to his social media to thank the Abu Dhabi government and MA Yusuff Ali, the chairman and managing director of Lulu Group, for bestowing him with this honour.

A Golden Visa in the UAE is a long-term residence visa that allows foreign nationals to live, work, and study in the country without needing a national sponsor while enjoying exclusive benefits. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Ranveer Singh are a few of the other notable Indian celebrities who own a Golden Visa.

In a video posted on X (formerly Twitter), legendary actor Rajnikanth said, “I am honoured to receive the prestigious Golden visa of UAE. My heartfelt thanks to the Abu Dhabi government and my friend Mr Yusuff Ali, CMD of Lulu Group, for facilitating this visa and for all the support.”