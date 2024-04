Legendary filmmaker Quentin Tarantino scraps his 10th film ‘The Movie Critic’ with Brad Pitt

Legendary filmmaker Quentin Tarantino, who is known for ‘Pulp Fiction’, ‘Django Unchained’, ‘Reservoir Dogs’, and others, is not interested in making ‘The Movie Critic’, which he previously said would be his final directorial venture. The director has given the project a thumbs down, reports ‘Variety’.

‘The Movie Critic’ would have been Tarantino’s 10th feature film, but sources say he won’t be looking to rewrite the script or revive the project, instead making plans to move on to something new.

As per ‘Variety’, Brad Pitt had been cast in a lead role in the film. At one point, Tarantino had said the 1977-set film was about a small-time movie critic who wrote smart reviews for a porn magazine. It was also rumoured that Pitt would play some form of his ‘Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood’ character Cliff Booth, who in Tarantino’s novelisation of the feature was a big movie buff.

Tarantino talked briefly about ‘The Movie Critic’ before an audience at the Cannes Film Festival last year, saying, “I can’t tell you guys (anything) until you see the movie. I’m tempted to do some of the character’s monologues right now, but I’m not going to. Maybe if there were less video cameras. You just have to wait and see.” (IANS)

