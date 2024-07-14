Legendary singer Hariharan decodes his song ‘Aisa Lag Raha Hain’ on true love

Legendary singer Hariharan, who recently released his new song 'Aisa Lag Raha Hain', said that the track portrays the magic of finding true love.

The track describes how life feels more special when someone looks at you with love and devotion. The lyrics highlight how love can brighten everything and how the presence of a loved one can chase away loneliness.

Talking about the song, Hariharan shared: "This song is very close to my heart. It beautifully portrays the emotions and magic of finding true love. The journey of creating this song was incredibly fulfilling, and I poured all my emotions into it. I believe that everyone who has ever experienced love will connect with its heartfelt lyrics and soulful melody."

The song is composed by Bibhuti Gogoi with lyrics furnished by Rahul Mishra. The music is produced by Jatin Vaswani and Bibhuti Gogoi. (IANS)

Also Read: Papon joins Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Hariharan, Shubha Mudgal to pay tribute to Lata Mangeshkar (sentinelassam.com)