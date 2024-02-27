Entertainment

Veteran singer Pankaj Udhas passed away at the age of 72 on Monday following prolonged illness.
Legendary singer Pankaj Udhas passes away at 72

Veteran singer Pankaj Udhas passed away at the age of 72 on Monday following prolonged illness. “With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas on February 26, 2024 due to a prolonged illness,” Nayaab Udhas posted on social media platform Instagram.

Udhas was a prominent Indian Ghazal singer. He was widely recognized for popularizing a distinctive singing style that involves setting Urdu poetry to music. He played a crucial role, alongside fellow musicians such as Jagjit Singh and Talat Aziz, in introducing this art form to a widespread audience throughout the country. Udhas was born on April 17, 1951, in Savarkundla, Gujarat, India. He hails from a family where his elder brother, Manhar Udhas, found success as a Hindi playback singer in Bollywood. He relocated to Mumbai later on and attended St. Xavier’s College. He gained recognition as a professional singer with his song “Chitthi Aayee Hai” from the film Naam (1986). Since then, he recorded numerous albums, toured globally as a renowned Ghazal singer, composed music for several films, and contributed as a playback singer. In 2006, the Indian government conferred the Padma Shri on Udhas. (Agencies)

