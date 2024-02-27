Legendary singer Pankaj Udhas passes away at 72

Veteran singer Pankaj Udhas passed away at the age of 72 on Monday following prolonged illness. “With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas on February 26, 2024 due to a prolonged illness,” Nayaab Udhas posted on social media platform Instagram.

Udhas was a prominent Indian Ghazal singer. He was widely recognized for popularizing a distinctive singing style that involves setting Urdu poetry to music. He played a crucial role, alongside fellow musicians such as Jagjit Singh and Talat Aziz, in introducing this art form to a widespread audience throughout the country. Udhas was born on April 17, 1951, in Savarkundla, Gujarat, India. He hails from a family where his elder brother, Manhar Udhas, found success as a Hindi playback singer in Bollywood. He relocated to Mumbai later on and attended St. Xavier’s College. He gained recognition as a professional singer with his song “Chitthi Aayee Hai” from the film Naam (1986). Since then, he recorded numerous albums, toured globally as a renowned Ghazal singer, composed music for several films, and contributed as a playback singer. In 2006, the Indian government conferred the Padma Shri on Udhas. (Agencies)

