Leonardo and Jennifer Lawrence team up for Martin Scorsese’s next film “What Happens at Night”

Hollywood legend Martin Scorsese has officially lined up his next directorial venture, and it’s a star-studded one. The Oscar-winning filmmaker will helm “What Happens at Night”, an adaptation of Peter Cameron’s acclaimed ghost story novel, with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence set to headline the cast.

According to industry reports, Apple Original Films is in talks to co-finance and produce the project alongside Studiocanal, which acquired the rights to the novel in 2023. Acclaimed playwright and screenwriter Patrick Marber, best known for Closer, has adapted the script. Production is expected to begin in early 2026.

The story follows an American couple traveling to a remote, snow-covered European town to adopt a child. What begins as a hopeful journey quickly takes a darker turn. They check into the eerie Borgarfjaroasysla Grand Imperial Hotel, an enormous, nearly deserted building populated by a collection of mysterious figures, including a flamboyant singer, a corrupt businessman, and a faith healer. As the days pass, the couple’s grip on reality begins to slip, forcing them to confront unsettling truths about their relationship, their desires, and their very sense of self.

“What Happens at Night” will mark the seventh collaboration between Scorsese and DiCaprio, a partnership that has produced classics like “The Aviator”, “The Wolf of Wall Street”, and “Killers of the Flower Moon”. For Lawrence, this project will be her first time working directly under Scorsese’s direction, though the director recently produced her Cannes-acclaimed drama “Die My Love”, directed by Lynne Ramsay.

The pairing of DiCaprio and Lawrence isn’t new; the duo last shared the screen in Adam McKay’s 2021 satirical hit “Don’t Look Up”. Their reunion under Scorsese’s direction adds another layer of anticipation to the already high-profile project.

Both actors are in the midst of an eventful awards season. DiCaprio is drawing early rave reviews for his performance in Paul Thomas Anderson’s “One Battle After Another”, which will premiere at the Pingyao International Film Festival this September. Meanwhile, Lawrence is generating Oscar buzz for “Die My Love”, where she stars opposite Robert Pattinson in a searing psychological drama. (Agencies)

Also Read: Akshay Oberoi to feature in Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘King’

Also Watch: