Leonardo DiCaprio celebrates 50th birthday with big bash

Hollywood star and one of showbiz’s most eligible bachelors Leonardo DiCaprio turns 50 on November 11. Ahead of his big birthday, the actor threw a grand birthday bash on November 9 at his Los Angeles residence which saw Hollywood’s who’s who in attendance. The guest list of Leonardo DiCaprio’s 50th Birthday bash

Photos of guests arriving and leaving the party surfaced online. It seems, Leo did not limit the list to only models but also invited friends and colleagues from Hollywood. Leo’s “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” co-star Brad Pitt was pictured arriving with his girlfriend Ines de Ramon. Leonardo’s Shutter Island co-star Mark Ruffalo was also spotted. His “Catch Me If You Can” director Steven Spielberg also made a rare public appearance.

Other filmmakers like Guillermo del Toro, Benicio del Toro, and Todd Phillips also attended the bash with actors Chris Rock, Jamie Foxx, Kevin Connolly, Bill Maher, Orlando Bloom, Cara Delevingne, and Casey Affleck. Pop star Katy Perry and businesswoman Paris Hilton arrived too. People reported that Leonardo’s Killers of the Flower Moon co-star Robert De Niro also attended the party, although he wasn’t clicked by the paps. Leonardo’s guest list left many on the internet surprised as they pointed out that it was rather ‘age appropriate’. The actor is infamous for dating women younger than 25. He was last rumoured to be dating model Vittoria Ceretti, 26. An Instagram user commented on the guests’ pictures, “All I see are a bunch of people over the age of 25 (thinking emoji).” “Omg shocked at this age-appropriate crowd (emojis),” wrote another. Many Instagram users, however, didn’t approve that the birthday bash was quite low on the fashion scale. One of them commented, “Paris the only one showing up for an actual party.” Another wrote, “Not gonna lie, looks like the worst blunt rotation ever.” “They all look like they are going to a funeral not a party,” read a third comment. Leonardo DiCaprio will be next seen in “The Battle of Baktan Cross”. (Agencies)

