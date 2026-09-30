Lewis Hamilton remembers beloved dog on first death anniversary

Formula One star LewisHamilton, who is dating reality TV star Kim Kardashian, remembered his beloved dog Roscoe on the first anniversary of his passing, sharing memories of his "best friend" and expressing gratitude for the years they spent together.

Hamilton took to Instagram, where he posted a string of memories with Roscoe, a British Bulldog, and revealed that being without his best friend has been hard. "It's been one year since Roscoe's passing. Being without my best friend has been hard, and there's not a day that goes by that I don't wish he was with me. I think of him and Coco every day, and as sad as I am to not have them, I'm so grateful for the time I shared with them and to have had them in my life," Hamilton wrote.

He added: "They've been there for some of the happiest times of my life. Today, I'm looking through these photos and videos laughing and smiling so big remembering those moments So many of you have been through this and reached out with love and support. It means so much to me, knowing how much Roscoe was loved. Rest's in peace buddy's, love you always." (IANS)

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