List Of Unmarried Actresses In Bollywood As Of 2024

Rekha

Born on 10 October 1954, Bhanurekha Ganesan, better known by her mononymous stage name Rekha, is an Indian actress who won over the hearts of audience with her exceptional acting skills and her outstanding aura.

She earned the superstardom status during much of the 1980's and 1990's for her impeccable performance in several prominent movies.

She had openly admitted her love for megastar Amitabh Bachchan during an interview with Simi Garewal back in 2004. However, she affirmed that the duo were never engaged in a romantic relationship.

Rekha married Delhi-based industrialist Mukesh Aggarwal in 1990 but their marriage was short-lived after she discovered about his mental health, following which the couple parted ways in the same year. Rekha has not married since.