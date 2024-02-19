List Of Unmarried Actresses In Bollywood As Of 2024

Bollywood, the Hindi-language film industry based in Mumbai, has talent and creativity in abundance.
Bollywood has produced some of the most recognizable leading ladies in the world, from contemporary celebrities like Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra to old-timers like Madhubala and Nargis.
While many actresses have tied the knot with their special ones, there are still a number of unmarried actresses in Bollywood who continue to shine on the big stage. Here are a few of them -
Born on 10 October 1954, Bhanurekha Ganesan, better known by her mononymous stage name Rekha, is an Indian actress who won over the hearts of audience with her exceptional acting skills and her outstanding aura.
She earned the superstardom status during much of the 1980's and 1990's for her impeccable performance in several prominent movies.
She had openly admitted her love for megastar Amitabh Bachchan during an interview with Simi Garewal back in 2004. However, she affirmed that the duo were never engaged in a romantic relationship.
Rekha married Delhi-based industrialist Mukesh Aggarwal in 1990 but their marriage was short-lived after she discovered about his mental health, following which the couple parted ways in the same year. Rekha has not married since.
Tabassum Fatima Hashmi, popularly known by her stage name Tabu, was born on 4 November 1971.
The 53-year-old versatile actress is often regarded as one of the most accomplished actresses in Hindi cinema, performing an array of different and challenging roles throughout her career.
She is the recipient of numerous accolades, including two National Film Awards, seven Filmfare Awards (including a record five Critics Awards for Best Actress), and two Filmfare Awards South. In 2011, she was awarded the Padma Shri, the fourth highest Indian civilian honour.
However, the actress has not settled down till now. She had revealed that she had developed a crush on Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn during her young days but much to her despair, it did not materialize.
Born on 9th Jun 1976, the gorgeous Ameesha Patel made her dream debut in Rakesh Roshan's blockbuster movie Kaho Na Pyaar Hai in 2000, alongside another debutant Hrithik Roshan.
The timeless beauty played lead roles in a few hit films like Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Humraaz, and others.
However, most of her films were considered commercially unsuccessful and her career graph has been marked by frequent fluctuations.
Although dating rumors about Ameesha had surfaced in the media, she is yet to tie the knot.
Sushmita Sen, born on 19 November 1975, is an Indian actress, model and beauty queen. She was crowned 'Miss Universe' in 1994, after previously clinching the title of Femina Miss India at a tender age of 18.
Sushmita has worked as an actress since her pageant wins and has featured in iconic films like Main Hoon Naa, Biwi No 1, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Aankhen, among others.
Sushmita Sen, who is considered to be an eternal beauty, was rumored to be courting 15 years younger model Rohman Shawl, but the couple broke up by the end of Dec 2021.
Earlier last year, fans were in for a surprise when former IPL chairman Lalit Modi announced a “new beginning” with Sushmita Sen. He also shared some adorable pictures with the actress that sent fans into a frenzy. But, that relationship also did not last long and the duo parted ways.
Sushmita said that her kids Renne and Alisah were never the reason she opted to stay unmarried, but men were. She said, "After I adopted Renee, there was no man thereafter who came into my life that didn’t know what my priorities were."
Nargis Fakhri is an American actress and model who primarily works in the Indian Hindi-language films. She stepped into the world of cinema with the 2011 romantic drama Rockstar, for which she was nominated for Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut.
She subsequently played a war correspondent in the political thriller Madras Cafe (2013), and starred in the commercially successful comedies Main Tera Hero (2014), Spy (2015, her first Hollywood production) and Housefull 3 (2016).
The ethereal beauty was involved in a romantic relationship with Yash Raj scion Aditya Chopra. But, their link-up did not turn into marriage and Nargis is still single.
Kangana Ranaut is known for her bold and outspoken nature, as well as her exceptional acting skills. She has been linked to a number of actors in the past but remains unmarried.
Sonakshi Sinha made her debut in Bollywood with the film "Dabangg" and has since become one of the most popular actresses in the industry. Despite being linked to a number of actors, she is yet to settle down and it remains to be seen when, if at all.
Jacqueline Fernandez is a talented actress who has worked in both Bollywood and Hollywood films. Despite being in relationships with some of the most eligible bachelors in the industry, she remains unmarried.
Nushrratt Bharuccha is a talented actress who has won critical acclaim for her impeccable performances in films like "Pyaar Ka Punchnama" and "Chhalaang." Despite being linked to a number of actors, she remains unmarried.
