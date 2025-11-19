Live action ‘The Legend of Zelda’ first look photos out

Nintendo’s live-action ‘The Legend of Zelda’ film has begun production, slated for release in theatres on May 7, 2027. The makers have shared the first look photos of the characters from the movie.

Japanese game designer Shigeru Miyamoto via the Nintendo account took to it’s X handle and shared the first-look character photos of Bo Bragason as Zelda and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as Link in “a lush, natural setting.” The translated tweet read, “This is Miyamoto. We have officially begun filming the live-action movie adaptation of “The Legend of Zelda” in the magnificent great outdoors, together with Bo Bragason, who plays Zelda, and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, who plays Link. The filming is progressing smoothly, so I would appreciate it if you could quietly watch over us. The theatrical release is scheduled for May 7, 2027. Please wait just a little longer.”

Wes Ball is directing the live-action film with Miyamoto and Avi Arad producing, as per Deadline.

As for Bragason, the actress has previously appeared in ‘Censor’, the Sundance horror movie from Prano Bailey-Bond, and The Radleys from Euros Lyn, as well as shows like ‘Renegade Nell’.

According to Deadline, the actress will also appear in Megan Park’s (My Old Ass) upcoming YA drama series ‘Sterling Point’.

Ainsworth’s past credits include ‘Pinocchio’, ‘The Haunting of Bly Manor’ and ‘Everything’s Going to Be Great’.

Based on the video game franchise created by Miyamoto and Takashi Tezuka that launched in 1986, ‘The Legend of Zelda’ story centres on elf-like warrior Link and Princess Zelda, who team up to fight Ganon, a former warlord-turned-evil-demon-king, and save the magical land of Hyrule. (ANI)

