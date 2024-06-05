Los Angeles Trade Association Withdraws Planned Award for Robert De Niro Due to Comments on Trump Trial

A trade association in Los Angeles has decided to not give out a planned award to veteran actor Robert De Niro following his comments on former US president Donald Trump over his criminal trial. De Niro, whose last big screen release was “Killers of the Flower Moon”, was scheduled to accept a leadership award from the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) next week in Washington, DC. A spokesperson for the broadcasters association told American newspaper The Hill that the event was “proudly bipartisan”.

“While we strongly support the right of every American to exercise free speech and participate in civic engagement, it is clear that De Niro’s recent high-profile activities will create a distraction from the philanthropic work that we were hoping to recognize. To maintain the focus on service of the award winners, De Niro will no longer be attending the event,” the statement read.

De Niro has been a vocal critic of Trump through the years. Following the development, the actor wished the association well. “I support the work of the NAB Leadership Foundation and would like to express my appreciation and gratitude for what the Foundation has done and will continue to do for the good of us all, and I wish them well for their continued good work,” The Hill reported him as saying in the statement.

In a historic verdict last week, a panel of 12 Manhattan jurors on Thursday said they unanimously agreed Trump, 77, falsified business records to conceal a USD 130,000 hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels to influence the 2016 US presidential contest.

De Niro, the multiple Oscar-winning actor, recently attended a campaign event for US President Joe Biden outside the Manhattan courtroom with two former law enforcement officers who were at the US Capitol when it was attacked by Trump supporters on January 6, 2021. At the event, De Niro had urged people to not vote for Trump.

“I don’t mean to scare you. No no, wait, maybe I do mean to scare you. If Trump returns to the White House, you can kiss away these freedoms that we take for granted, and elections, forget about it … He will never leave,” the longtime supporter of the Democratic Party said. (Agencies)

Also Read: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's son Junaid sheds 26 kilos in two years for his ‘Maharaj’ character

Also Watch: