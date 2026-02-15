Love song ‘Main Hoon’ from Salman Khan’s ‘Battle of Galwan’ unveiled

Marking Valentine’s Day, a romantic track ‘Main Hoon’ from Salman Khan-starrer ‘Battle of Galwan’ was unveiled on Saturday morning.

As per the makers, ‘Main Hoon’, which is picturized with Salman and Chitrangda Singh, perfectly embodies the “love within a relationship, from moments of togetherness and laughter shared with family to the inevitable transition into solitude and silent longing.” Sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Ayan Lall, the track tenderly portrays the contrast in the life of a soldier’s family, the warmth of happy days spent at home, followed by the quiet ache of separation when duty calls.

Battle of Galwan is produced by Salma Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films, with Apoorva Lakhia at the helm directing the movie. The ‘Battle of Galwan’ is based on the Galwan Valley clash between India and China in 2020. The movie will be released on April 17. (ANI)

