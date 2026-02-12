Lox Pratt shares details about his character in ‘Harry Potter’ series

Fans of Slytherin can expect a more layered portrayal of Draco Malfoy in HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter series, according to actor Lox Pratt, who is stepping into the iconic role, according to E! News.

The 14-year-old actor recently shared insights into how the new adaptation will expand on Draco’s character beyond what was seen in the original films and books.

“I think with this adaptation, you get to see so much more than the books,” Pratt said in an interview. “The books are very much over Harry’s shoulder, which is great, and that’s how they played the film as well. And I think showrunners Francesca Gardiner and Mark Mylod have been audible about this in their interviews, there’s just so much more that you get to see,” according to E! News.

Pratt revealed that viewers will gain deeper insight into Draco’s home life and the influences that shape him into a rival of Harry Potter.

“You get to see Draco at home. I won’t spoil too much about that, but there are some brilliant scenes at home where you start to get an insight into how he is,” he said. “Because in the films, Draco is sort of 2D; he is the sneery villain. I feel like there’s so much more you need to understand why.”

Pratt said he feels “grateful” for the creative freedom he has been given to explore the character in greater depth.

“You see little glints of it in the film with Lucius and stuff. I think [the series] is really brilliant. I can’t wait to bring it to the screen,” he added, according to E! News. (ANI)

