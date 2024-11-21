Lucy Liu Recalls Finding Drew Barrymore Hiding in Her Bushes to Avoid Ex-Partner

Actress Lucy Liu revealed that she once found her 'Charlie's Angels' co-star Drew Barrymore hiding in the bushes outside her home in order to avoid an ex-partner.

During an appearance on 'The Drew Barrymore Show', Liu said: "I found her hiding in my bushes! She rang the gate and she was hiding and I came out. And then you kind of came out of the bushes with leaves in your hair and you're like, 'I don't want him to see me here!' Remember?"

Liu recalled being shocked to find the movie star hiding in her bushes. The actress, who also starred alongside Barrymore in 'Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle' in 2002, said: "I was like, 'What are you doing? Get in the house!'"

Neither Barrymore nor Liu revealed when the incident took place, or even who the actress was dating at the time.

Meanwhile, Barrymore previously admitted that she prefers to find love the "old-fashioned way".

The actress, who was previously married to Jeremy Thomas, Tom Green and Will Kopelman, has tried using dating apps in the past, but she insisted that she prefers talking to people "in real life". (IANS)

