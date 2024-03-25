Madhurima Tuli and Lizaa Malik's note of caution: Keep animals away from Holi colours

Mumbai: Ahead of Holi, actresses Madhurima Tuli and Lizaa Malik have taken a stand for animals and talked about keeping animals away from colours.

Madhurima, an ardent animal lover, speaking about cruelty against animals, said: "I keep saying this every year and as always, I will say this year as well. Please avoid putting colours on animals. Whatever be your intent, it is important that you understand that it's only harming them."

"The substances that are often used for the preparation of colours are always harmful and toxic for their skin and that can result in a lot of complications in their body.

The actress is not against anyone or the celebration.

“All I am asking is not to involve animals in your celebration because they are neither aware of what's happening and neither have they called for it. So let's be a little more compassionate and sensible in terms of how we celebrate our festivals without being completely blindfolded in the act of joy and excitement. That's my only humble request to one and all."

Lizaa, who adores her 'fur baby' Emma, chimed in saying that every year, “this menace happens and I am fed up with the way people need to be schooled and taught.”

“While some people genuinely need to be educated, some people do it just for fun as their guilty pleasure is to trouble the voiceless. While, I am very happy to educate the ignorant, my blood boils when I think of those who do it purely to trouble the innocent animals.”

“As an individual and responsible citizen of this country, all I can say is that please keep your celebrations limited to just yourself, your family or friends.”

The actress stressed that the animals have got nothing to do with Holi.

“And neither have they asked you to involve them. So, please kindly keep them limited to yourself. I am not against anyone celebrating the festival."

"Please celebrate and have fun. Just kindly ensure the animals are safe as they have done nothing wrong to deserve any kind of wrong treatment. The least we can do is be compassionate to them.” (IANS)

