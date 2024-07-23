Madhya Pradesh High Court disposes of Randeep Hooda’s plea over ‘construction’ near tiger reserve

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has disposed of a petition by Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda seeking that the authorities be restrained from taking coercive action against him over alleged construction on his property near the Kanha Tiger Reserve.

The court observed that Hooda’s plea was not maintainable, while also refusing to quash a show-cause notice issued to him in connection with the alleged construction near the buffer zone of the reserve.

“Whether petitioner (Hooda) is raising any construction or not, is a disputed question of fact which cannot be decided by this Court,” observed the single bench comprising Justice GS Ahluwalia.

The HC made it clear that it had not considered the merits of the allegations made in the show-cause notice to Hooda or the merits of the defence raised by petitioner.

It said the proceedings shall be decided by SDO , Baihar in Balaghat district, strictly in accordance with evidence that would come on record. The Sub Divisional Officer Balaghat had issued the notice to Hooda on June 18, referring to the report of an enquiry committee about raising construction without mandatory clearance from various departments and directed him to immediately stop the work. The SDO had asked the petitioner to appear before the officer concerned on June 19 and submit documents concerning the clearances, if any sought. Hooda then moved the HC. The government lawyer called the plea premature.

“The petition is disposed of with observations that in case if petitioner files an application for supply of copy of enquiry report submitted by enquiry committee, then the same shall be supplied to him within a period of three days from the date of filing of such application,” the court order of Thursday said and also made a series of observations. If an application is filed by the petitioner for spot inspection in his presence, then the same shall be carried out by the Competent Authority, the court said. “The date so fixed by SDO , Baihar, District Balaghat, shall be binding on all the Authorities as well as petitioner,” it said. (Agencies)

