Madonna falls off chair during stage performance; video goes viral

A video of Madonna’s recent performance at Climate Pledge Arena is going viral on social media. The clip shows the iconic singer falling off of a chair during her rendition of “Open Your Heart”. But the way she quickly recovered and kept the show going has got fans gushing.

The 65-year-old Queen of Pop was seated on a chair when a dancer attempted to drag it across the stage. Unfortunately, the dancer lost control, resulting in both of them falling backwards.

Despite the mishap, Madonna appeared unfazed, as captured in the now-viral video where she reportedly laughed after the fall. Many spectators noted her calm and composed reaction and complimented her for the same.

A user wrote, “She didn’t fall out of her chair. The high heeler pulling the chair caused her to topple off. The fact that she stood herself back up without help tells me she’s got some muscles for her age.”

“She played that off pretty well tbh,” one user commented. “I love how she played it off—just rolled over and kept singing,” praised one user. The Celebration Tour began in October last year. It will go on till April.

Madonna has done a total of 12 tours throughout her career. The Virgin Tour was her debut concert tour. The tour supported her first two studio albums, Madonna (1983) and Like a Virgin (1984). (IANS)

