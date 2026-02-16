Maha Shivratri 2026: The divine love story of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati

Mahashivaratri is around the corner and this year, the celebration of the union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, also known as the Great Night of Shiva, falls on February 15. It is considered a major Hindu festival.

Love story of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati

This year, Maha Shivaratri falls on February 15th. The day is significant beyond the celebration because it commemorates Shiva and Parvati’s eternal and greatest love story. But do you know the story behind the union of Shakti (power) and Shiva (consciousness)?

Take a look below and learn more, as this is not a typical love story but includes extreme levels of devotion and pain.

Rebirth from Sati to Parvati

The story begins with Sati, the daughter of King Daksha, who marries Shiva against her father’s will. After Daksha insulted Shiva, Sati cursed him, warning that the wrath of Shiva would destroy him and his kingdom. Following the humiliation, she took her own life by jumping into the sacrificial fire.

Her soul was reborn as Parvati to King Himavat (the King of the Himalayas) and Queen Mena.

Thousands-of-years-long penance

Goddess Parvati performed a penance that lasted thousands of years, aiming to marry Shiva, who was in deep meditation following the loss of his first wife, Sati.

At Shringi Tirtha, the Goddess was determined, shielding herself against the extreme weather, fasting, and standing on one leg while chanting the Panchakshara mantra.

Shiva’s Third Eye opened

Shiva’s meditation was broken by Kamadeva (the god of love), who shot an arrow to hint to him about the penance of Parvati, who desired to marry Shiva. Enraged, Shiva opened his third eye and burned Kamadeva to ashes.

Lord Shiva tested Goddess Parvati’s intense penance

After Shiva burned Kamadeva, he transformed himself into an old Brahmin to test Goddess Parvati’s intense penance (tapasya). While she was in a deep mediation to win him over, Shiva mocked himself to test her. But the Goddess remained devoted, and defended Shiva, proving her love was unconditional.

Grand celebration of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati’s marriage

Impressed by her devotion, Lord Shiva accepted Goddess Parvati and had a grand celebration of their marriage. It also included many gods, sages, demons, ghosts, and various other creatures. Their marriage is considered the perfect example of a divine love story, representing a perfect balance of Shiv and Shakti. (Agencies)

