Makers unveil Prabhas’ character name from sci-fi Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 1989 AD is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. The film directed by Nag Ashwan stars some of the most acclaimed actors of Indian cinema including Prabhas, legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani.

The movie will hit the theatres on May 9 this year. And before the big day, the makers are slowly and steadily revealing the details of the movie. On Friday (March 8), marking the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri, the makers of the epic saga revealed the character name of the film lead Prabhas.

Introducing ‘Bhairava’ to audiences, team Kalki 2898 AD wished everyone a very Happy Maha Shivaratri! The makers also dropped a new motion poster of Prabhas.

In the new poster unveiled, Prabhas is sporting an all-black ensemble, complete with a cape and futuristic glasses.

Kalki 2898 AD marks the first collaboration of director Nag Ashwin and Prabhas. Talking about the movie, Nag Ashwin revealed that the movie will travel from the time of Mahabharat to 2898 AD.

“I just wish definitely that there was more tech to help us make this film, like three-four years back when we were in preproduction. We are creating this new world like I am just looking at this picture right now on the screen, and all these different worlds that we are trying to create, we work with so many different concept artists and giving prompts, obviously, again, in a very personal, one on one sort of way, and try to give references and build this world,” the filmmaker said.

Explaining further, Ashwin said, “For example, our film starts in Mahabharat and it ends in 2898. That’s the title of the film, it’s called Kalki 2898 AD. It spans 6,000 years of distance and time. So trying to create worlds that are there here, imagining what it could be like, still keeping it Indian and not make it look like a Blade Runner.”

The film has been made at a whooping budget of Rs 600 crore, making it the most expensive Indian film to date. (IANS)

