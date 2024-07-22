Malaika Arora, Rahul Khanna to add Bollywood glam at India Couture Week

Fashion lovers in Delhi can't keep calm as the new edition of India Couture Week is approaching soon. The upcoming week will also be special for Bollywood lovers as several celebrities from the tinsel town are expected to walk the ramp for designers.

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora and actor Rahul Khanna will turn showstoppers for ace designer Siddartha Tytler at Hyundai India Couture Week 2024.

As per a statement, Siddartha will unveil his latest collection, Caligula's Feast, inspired by the tyrannical Roman emperor, Caligula.

The collection "embodies self-indulgence, extravagance, and opulence". As a designer, Tytler finds beauty and inspiration in the dark and macabre aspects of nature and humanity, and this collection is a testament to Caligula's madness and grandeur of a bygone era.

"I don't believe in the ordinary. Sensuality, darkness and bold desire fuel my creativity. Enter 'Caligula's Feast', inspired by the worst Roman Emperor Caligula, showcasing a wild blend of self-indulgence, extravagance, and opulence, all drenched in richness and debauchery," explained Siddartha.

His collection features jewel tones such as maroon, emerald, navy, and black, with highlights of gold and gunmetal embroideries and embellishments. It boasts the finest surfacing of crystals, sequins, rhinestones, applique, and fur, combined with layering, drapery, and volume to create an impression of luxury and royalty. The silhouettes include a wide range of lehengas, bandh galas, sherwanis, kurtas, suits, sarees, gowns, dresses, and corsets, along with a capsule of drapes and armour. (ANI)

