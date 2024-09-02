Malayalam actor Jayasurya denies sexual abuse allegations, threatens legally actions

Thiruvananthapuram: Rejecting the sexual abuse allegations against him, popular Malayalam actor Jayasurya on Sunday said that he would take legal action on the issue. In a statement released to the media from the US, the actor said that the allegations have shattered him and his family.

The actor in the statement said, “Due to my commitments, I have been in the US for the past month and during this time, two false allegations on the grounds of sexual harassment were made against me. Quite naturally it has shattered me, my family and everyone who has held me close.”

He also said that false allegations are easy to make for anyone who lacks a conscience. Jayasurya said, “I only hope one realizes that facing a false accusation of harassment is just as painful as the harassment itself.”

The actor added that a lie always spreads faster than the truth but that truth would always prevail.

The actor said that he would be back in Kerala as soon as his commitments in the US were over and that his legal team would take up the matter to prove his innocence. He also said that he had complete faith in the judicial system.

After the report of the Hema committee that studied the sexual allegations against women in the Malayalam movie industry came out, many women actors have alleged sexual assault by actors and directors of Malayalam cinema.

FIRs were registered against Malayalam actor and CPI(M) legislator Mukesh, Siddik, Maniyanpilla Raju, Edavela Babu and Jayasurya.

The Police have registered two FIRs against director Ranjith, one on a complaint by a popular Bengali woman actor that the director made sexual advances towards her and another FIR on a complaint by a young man that he was subjected to unnatural sex by Ranjith in a five-star hotel at Bengaluru.

Police registered an FIR against popular Malayalam director and ad filmmaker VK Prakash also.

In a startling revelation, south Indian actor and BJP leader Raadhika Sarathkumar has charged that hidden cameras were installed in caravans on the movies sets where women actors change their clothes.

Speaking to a Malayalam news channel, Raadhika said that these recordings were watched on movie sets by men, including actors and technicians in groups. (IANS)

Also Read: Hema Committee report: FIR registered against 10 Malayalam film personalities

Also Watch: