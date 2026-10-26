‘Mangal Rang’ song from ‘Ramayana’ released in 5 languages

The song 'Mangal Rang' from Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film 'Ramayana' has been released in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Composed by AR Rahman, the song features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi as Maa Sita, portraying their wedding and moments from their life together.

Unveiled by T-Series on Sunday, the song is available on YouTube and music streaming platforms. The Hindi version features Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, with lyrics by Dr Kumar Vishwas. Abhay Jodhpurkar and Saindhavi have sung the Tamil version, while Raghav Kaushik and Vaishali Samant have lent their voices to the Telugu version. Armaan Malik and Bela Shende have sung the Kannada version, and Naresh Iyer and Amritha Rajan have performed the Malayalam version.

The visuals depict Rama and Sita's wedding, palace scenes and moments from their life during Vanvas. The song also features Rama with his bow and arrow and sword against expansive landscapes.

Speaking about the composition, Rahman said he wanted the music to capture the love, purity and devotion between Rama and Sita. He expressed hope that listeners would connect personally with the melody and its warmth.

Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal also spoke about how singing the song helped them connect with the relationship between Rama and Sita.

The film also stars Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. Produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, the two-part film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari. 'Ramayana: Part 1' is scheduled for worldwide release on November 5, 2026, while the second part is planned for Diwali 2027. (ANI)

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