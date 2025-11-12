Manish Malhotra on Why Fatima Sana Shaikh isn’t seen as a heroine

Designer Manish Mal hotra recently revealed that actress Fatima Sana Shaikh was his first choice for the lead role in the upcoming film “Gustaakh Ishq - Kucch Pehle Jaisa.” During the film's trailer launch event, the designer-turned-producer opened up about his vision for her character and shared that he wanted to present Fatima as a classic ‘heroine’—someone with grace, elegance, and old-world charm. “She’s never come as a ‘heroine’—with the dupatta and nazaakat,” Manish said, expressing his excitement about showcasing a new side of the actress on screen. Recalling the moment when the film’s casting decisions were being made, Manish Malhotra shared, “The discussion continued, and I asked, why not Fatima? She's very petite and beautiful. She's always done such wonderful roles, but she's never come as a 'heroine' - with the dupatta and nazaakat.” “So, I texted her, and she was very responsive. She asked for the script, and I sent it to her at about 8o' clock. Just when I went to sleep at about 11:30 pm, I got a message from her saying that 'I'm doing the film'. We had a lot of discussions.” (IANS)

