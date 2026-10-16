Manoj Bajpayee and Neeraj Pandey Rename Controversial Film to 'Gajab Raat' Following Backlash

Cinema buffs are always in for a treat when Manoj Bajpayee and Neeraj Pandey join forces. Now, the two are back with Netflix's 'Gajab Raat' project. The film was initially titled Ghooskhor Pandat. When it was announced in February, the title sparked considerable backlash, with many alleging that it hurt the religious sentiments of a particular community.

Later, the makers withdrew the title of the film along with released trailers and other promotional material in compliance of the Supreme Court's direction.

"I respectfully submit that the earlier title, "Ghooskhor Pandat", stands unequivocally withdrawn and shall not be used in any manner whatsoever. While the new title has not yet been finalised, I undertake that any title that may hereafter be identified and adopted shall not be similar to, or evocative of, the earlier title in respect of which objections were raised, and shall accurately reflect the narrative and intent of the film without giving rise to unintended interpretations...I also state that all promotional material, posters, trailers and publicity content under the earlier title have already been withdrawn, prior to the listing of the present petition", read the affidavit filed by Pandey. (ANI)

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