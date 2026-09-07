Manoj Bajpayee looks unrecognizable as Mahatma Gandhi in Sudhir Mishra's new historical drama

Manoj Bajpayee is set to play Mahatma Gandhi on screen for the first time in filmmaker Sudhir Mishra's upcoming historical drama.

The actor's first look from the film was unveiled on Sunday, offering a glimpse of his transformation into the freedom fighter. The image shows Bajpayee in a look that is quite different from his usual appearances on screen.

The film is based on a lesser-known 21-day period from India's freedom struggle. More details about the upcoming project are being kept under wraps.

The project brings together filmmaker Sudhir Mishra. Mishra, who has been working in Hindi cinema for nearly four decades, is known for films including 'Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi' and 'Dharavi.'

The film also stars Saurabh Shukla in a key role. The makers have not yet announced the film's title or release date.

The film is directed by Sudhir Mishra and produced by Anubhav Sinha and Narendra Hirawat under the banner of Benaras Mediaworks. It is presented by NH Studioz.

Talking about his other projects, the actor will next be seen in 'Last Man in Tower.' The film also stars Boman Irani and Divya Dutta. Directed by Ben Rekhi and produced by Rana Daggubati's Spirit Media, the film is based on Aravind Adiga's novel of the same name. It marks the first on-screen collaboration between Bajpayee and Boman Irani.

The film will be released in cinemas across India on September 11. (ANI)

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