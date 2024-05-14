Manoj Bajpayee reveals late Sushant Singh Rajput was ‘vulnerable’ to blind articles

Sushant Singh Rajput was one of the finest actors in Bollywood. He was among the most versatile ones. He only delivered fabulous performances and was always praised by filmmakers for being a hardworking soul. Sadly, his life was cut shot when he reportedly died by suicide on June 14, 2020. His death sent shockwaves across the industry as it led to massive debates on nepotism and more. A big controversy followed too with a case of Rhea Chakraborty. Now, Manoj Bajpayee, who shared the screen space with Sushant Singh Rajput in “Sonchiriya” spoke about how Sushant Singh Rajput used to be troubled by the blind items around him.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Manoj Bajpayee revealed that Sushant Singh Rajput was very vulnerable when it came to blind items. He added that only a good person like Sushant could get affected by these things. The late actor would ask the senior actor how to deal with these things. Manoj Bajpayee said that he would advice him to not take it seriously as he has been through such situations in the past. He also adviced Sushant Singh Rajput to handle people in power.

Manoj Bajpayee revealed the trick on how he handled the people in power. The “Killer Soup” actor was quoted saying, “I would tell my friends to convey to them that I would come and beat them up. What’s important is that the message is conveyed. Sushant used to laugh and would say, ‘Sir aap he kar sakte ho, mein nahi kar sakta ye (Sir only you can do it, I can’t). But he was troubled by blind articles. He was a very sensitive and intelligent person.” Manoj Bajpayee revealed that Sushant used to love the mutton curry made by him and was going to visit him to relish the same. But he died in 10 days. Sushant Singh Rajput’s last movie to release was “Dil Bechara”. The movie released amidst the lockdown on OTT platform. It was one emotional ride for fans who are still demanding justice for Sushant Singh Rajput. His death case was moved to CBI and the investigation findings are yet to be revealed. (Agencies)

