Mark Ruffalo says Hollywood stars feared blacklisting for opposing Paramount–Warner Bros. merger

Actor Mark Ruffalo has alleged that several Hollywood stars refused to sign an open letter opposing the proposed merger between Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery due to fears of retaliation and blacklisting in the entertainment industry, according to Variety.

In an op-ed published in The New York Times and co-written with Matt Stoller of the American Economic Liberties Project, Ruffalo claimed that fear among artists and media professionals had become “deep, ugly and pervasive.”

“The most revealing thing about that letter wasn’t the people who signed. It was the people who didn’t. Not because they disagreed — because they were afraid,” the authors wrote.

The open letter, launched in April through BlockTheMerger.com, has reportedly collected more than 4,000 signatures from industry figures, including Florence Pugh, Pedro Pascal, Edward Norton, Yorgos Lanthimos, Sofia Coppola and Denis Villeneuve.

According to the op-ed, many artists privately supported the campaign but declined to publicly endorse it out of concern for their careers. Ruffalo and Stoller argued that these fears were justified, citing alleged examples of retaliation linked to criticism of the merger. One example mentioned involved entertainment publication The Ankler. The authors claimed that Paramount reportedly withdrew advertising after one of the publication’s editors was seen carrying “Block the Merger” buttons at an event.

The op-ed also alleged that a planned CNN segment featuring Ruffalo discussing the merger was dropped because of the network’s ties to Warner Bros. Discovery, CNN’s parent company. A producer reportedly described the topic as “a delicate subject” due to legal and corporate considerations.

Ruffalo and Stoller argued that the merger would further consolidate the media industry, reducing competition, limiting opportunities for creators, cutting jobs and giving audiences fewer choices. They warned that the deal would reduce the number of major U.S. film studios to just four.

The authors concluded by urging collective resistance against growing corporate control in the entertainment industry. (ANI)

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