Matthew Perry death probe: Doctor who supplied ketamine to the actor sentenced to prison

Hollywood actor Matthew Perry rose to global stardom after his portrayal of Chandler Bing in the iconic sitcom Friends. The actor who made millions laugh with his character had one of the most tragic lives in real life. He was found dead on October 28, 2023, at his home in Los Angeles. After a death probe was initiated, one of the doctors from Los Angeles who was earlier admitted to selling ketamine to the actor has reportedly been sentenced to prison. Let’s delve into it to know more. According to reports, a Los Angeles doctor who had sold ketamine to Matthew Perry in the weeks before his death has reportedly been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison. The doctor, Dr Salvador Plasencia, admitted that he supplied regarding Matthew Perry’s addiction despite knowing the risk.

Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett reportedly said that although Plasencia didn’t supply the lethal dose, “You and others helped Mr Perry on the road to such an ending by continuing to feed his ketamine addiction. You exploited Mr Perry’s addiction for your own profit.” According to several reports, Dr Salvador Plasencia reportedly pleaded guilty to four counts of distribution of ketamine in the coming weeks. Reportedly, the charge carries a statutory maximum sentence of 40 years in federal prison, as per the prosecutors.

His guilty plea came after another doctor, Mark Chavez, also pleaded guilty to distributing ketamine in October 2024. Mark is scheduled to be sentenced in September. (Agencies)

