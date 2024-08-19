Matthew Perry’s legacy: joy over tragedy, says Friends creator Marta Kauffman

Actor Matthew Perry has left an irreplaceable legacy behind him, that will be cherished for decades to come. Recently, the arrest made on the actor's accidental death caused by the Ketamine overdose has thrown a light on Perry's struggle with alcohol and drug addiction. Recently, Friends co-creator Marta Kauffman talked about her bond with the late star, as she urged everyone to remember him for his legacy, not for his death. Recently, Friends co-creator Marta Kauffman talked about her bond with the late star, as she urged everyone to remember him for his legacy, not for his death.

During her interview with U.K.'s The Times, Kauffman said, “He is the one I had the most contact with. About two weeks before [he died] he and I were FaceTiming and he seemed really good.” Talking about how Perry should be remembered by his fans, Kauffman said, “Two things come to mind [about how to celebrate him]: One of them is to donate to drug treatment centers — let's fight the disease. And the second way is to watch Friends and remember him not as a man who died like that but as a man who was hilariously funny and brought joy to everybody.” (Agencies)

Also Read: ‘Days before death, Matthew Perry couldn’t speak or move due to Ketamine’

Also Watch: