Megastar Amitabh Bachchan Professes his Love for ‘Litti Chokha’

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has talked about his love and admiration for the delicacy litti chokha. During the quiz-based reality show "Kaun Banega Crorepati" for juniors, the cine icon was seen talking to a child, who hails from Bihar. A preview was shared on Instagram, which was captioned: "AB ki baat 100% sahi hai!"

He was heard saying: "Bihari hoker ke Litti-chokha na khaya ho ya usko pasand nahi kiya ho toh aap bihari nahi hai.. Humne bhi khaya hai isko."

Litti chokha is a traditional dish from Bihar made of two parts: litti and chokha. The litti is wholewheat flour dough ball stuffed with a spiced mixture of sattu while the chokha has mashed vegetable relish made with roasted eggplant, tomato, and potato, seasoned with onions, garlic, ginger, chilies, and spices.

Earlier a preview showed the thespian's son and actor Abhishek Bachchan joining the megastar on the sets of "Kaun Banega Crorepati. A promo shared by the channel on Instagram, showed Abhishek narrating a dinner table conversation intertwined with "Kaun Banega Crorepati."

In the promo, Abhishek said: "Humare ghar main sab parivaar mil baat kar khaana khaate hai aur koi sawaal poochta hai toh saare jitne bacche hai… woh sab ek saath bol jaate hai 7 crore. (In our house, the entire family gathers to eats together. And if someone asks a question, all the kids scream together, '7 crore)."

This leaves Amitabh in splits. He is later seen saying: "Bahut badhi galti kardi inko bulake yahaan (It was a big mistake to call him here)."

Abhishek then mimics his father and screams "7 Crore" and filmmaker Shoojit Sircar is seen laughing. Abhishek and Shoojit grace the show to promote their upcoming film "I Want To Talk", which narrates the story of a father-daughter relationship, where Arjun (played by Abhishek) is fighting against an illness that changes his life completely tagged along with internal battles. The film also stars Johnny Lever, Jayant Kriplani and Ahilya Bamroo. (IANS)

